LearningRx Chattanooga Becomes the First Board Certified Cognitive Center In Tennessee

LearningRx Chattanooga becomes a Board Certified Cognitive Center which requires staff to complete certification on autism, ADHD, anxiety, and dyslexia.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNTIED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LearningRx Chattanooga earns Board Certified Cognitive Center (BCCC) designation, a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations whose staff have completed training and certification focused on autism, ADHD, anxiety, and dyslexia.

“At LearningRx Chattanooga, we are dedicated to helping individuals improve their life and learning by training the important skills we need to reach our learning potential! As the first Board Certified Cognitive Center in the state of Tennessee, we are thrilled to bring this level of expertise and depth to our training programs,” shared Michelle Davis, owner and director of LearningRx Chattanooga.

LearningRx provides clinician-delivered cognitive training to clients who range in age from 5 to 95. Their “brain trainers” sit one-on-one with clients and use a variety of hands-on manipulatives to train cognitive skills including working and long-term memory, visual and auditory processing, reasoning skills, processing speed, and attention.

“One of the core values that guide our daily performance is excellence,” reports Kim Hanson, CEO of LearningRx Brain Training. “We strive for excellence in customer service; excellence in program results; and excellence in the training of our team members—the Center owners, directors, and brain trainers who interact with our clients every day.” Hanson adds, “Our partnership with IBCCES allows us to expand that excellence by providing team members with a series of certifications that buoy their leadership abilities and enrich their competencies in ADHD, anxiety, dyslexia, and autism. It’s a win for our team and a win for the children and adults we have the pleasure of helping, all over the world.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

“IBCCES is excited to see LearningRx Chattanooga’s commitment towards providing its students with the best services possible. Through our programs, the team is better equipped to provide support and enhance learning outcomes for the students and their families they work with daily,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

About LearningRx

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the world's largest one-on-one brain training company. Their training programs are delivered through more than 45 locations in North America and 48 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). In addition to their in-Center training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to train from the comfort of their homes while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering techniques have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more, visithttps://www.learningrx.com

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.