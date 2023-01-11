Iowa Transportation Commission approves Iowa's Clean Air Attainment Program funding

Posted on: January 11, 2023

Ames, Iowa – Jan. 11, 2023 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $3,873,560 million in total funding for 8 projects from Iowa's Clean Air Attainment Program. The program was created in 1994 for the purpose of reducing transportation-related congestion and air pollution. This funding is available to cities, counties, transit agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, regional planning affiliations, state agencies, and nonprofit organizations through an annual application-based program.

The projects and approved funding amounts are listed below.

Traffic System Vehicle Detection Improvement – Phase 2 (West Des Moines) - $432,000

Marketing Campaign (Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority) - $40,000

Altoona ITS Master Plan (Altoona) - $75,888

100th Street Adaptive Signal Coordination (Urbandale) - $144,000

Deployment of Ames Traffic Signal Master Plan – Phase 4 (Ames) - $1,521,280

Ansborough Avenue Adaptive Signal Control Technology (Waterloo) - $728,000

Broadway Street Adaptive Signal Control Technology (Waterloo) - $880,000

Route 17 Extension to Bondurant – Year 3 (Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority) - $52,392

Contact: Jared Smith at 515-239-1713 or jared.smith@iowadot.us