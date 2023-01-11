Iowa Transportation Commission approves 2023 intercity bus projects

Posted on: January 11, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 11, 2023 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved more than $2.2 million in grants for three intercity transportation providers for the calendar year 2023 Intercity Bus Program. The Commission approved the funds for eight projects submitted by the following three entities.

Burlington Trailways

Jefferson Lines

City of Fort Dodge

With the current trend in intercity bus transportation moving away from rural connectivity into more urban-to-urban service, these funds play a vital role in keeping rural Iowa connected to other areas within the state of Iowa, the Midwest, and the nation. This funding comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s 5311(f) program intended to support intercity bus providers that serve communities with less than 20,000 residents.

Eight applications were received this year, requesting a total of $2,267,375, highlighting the important role of this funding. Jefferson Lines received funds to replace two over-the-road coaches, assistance with marketing, lease payments, and their travel information center. Burlington Trailways received funds to replace two over-the-road coaches, purchase of a driving simulator, and a digital repeater to aid in communications with drivers. New vehicles will replace older buses in their fleets therefore lowering overall maintenance costs. The City of Fort Dodge received funding for marketing of their existing services.

A listing of the individual projects and funding amounts is available on the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website https://iowadot.gov/transit/funding-programs-and-applications/funding-programs.

For more information, contact: Rebecca Law at 515-239-1765 or Rebecca.Law@iowadot.us.