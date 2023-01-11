BlackFin Group Appoints Industry Veteran Todd Luhtanen to COO
Mortgage industry consultancy adds calculated leadership Executive to support exponential growth in 2023
after long and careful consideration of candidates we are excited to add Todd to our Executive team.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today the appointment of Todd Luhtanen to Chief Operating Officer. A calculated appointment to support the firm’s continued growth and the recent expansion of BlackFin’s offerings to now being an umbrella of specialized services and software offerings. Prior to BlackFin, Todd was consulting businesses on efficiency and growth as the President of Talan Consulting but is most recognized for his over twenty-year career delivering lending solutions as the Co-Founder, CTO, and former COO at Dynatek, Inc.
— Keith Kemph President & CEO
Todd will be responsible for managing the firms’ day-to-day operations while overseeing the scalable expansion of BlackFin into its additional services and software offerings. He will be focused on streamlining operations while ensuring the internal and external service standards at BlackFin are maintained as the firm continues to grow in 2023. Todd highlighted, "Since meeting Keith and the BlackFin team I've been impressed with what they stand for and the level of service they provide to their customers. They continue to bring value to the lending community and innovate the lending process."
Kemph says, “after long and careful consideration of candidates we are excited to add Todd to our Executive team. His senior leadership, integrity, knowledge, skills, and experience – accompanied by his relentless commitment to Client success, puts us in the best position to scale our exponential growth in 2023. Offering a broad set of services and software now, we needed someone who possessed the experience and ability to effectively define operational methods, strategies, and frameworks that will allow us to effectively grow without sacrificing the customer experience we are recognized for providing.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is an umbrella of services and software products that specializes in the financial services industry. BlackFin is where national, regional, and community-banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage bankers turn for trusted consulting experts, services, and insights. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
April Ball
BlackFin Group
+1 9492055043
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube