EDM NightFest: Zombie Blizzard - Fete Ballroom (Jan 21, 2023)
Zombie Blizzard is coming to Fete, RI: Jan 21. 2023 for an epic EDM Night with lots of house, dance, bass, love, & friendship. Stay Frosty, Music Lovers.PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Jan 21st, 2023, Quantum Morphology touches down at Fete Music Hall in Providence for an EPIC concert for lovers of dance, music, house, and many varieties of high-energy vibes.
Quantum EDM (Morphology) takes the ballroom with a 21+ night featuring regional DJs who have rising star talent. DJ LAWR, affiliated with Grimoire Academy, imbues high-energy, dark house vibes, bass, and a strong love for dance music. She is taking the headlining slot with a strong thirst and passion for delivering amazing electronic vibes to Providence, RI while evincing her dinosaur heritage in a colorful style.
Vanz, having played on lineups like Insomniac’s Beyond Wonderland, and Bass Canyon, VANZ has developed himself in the PNW bass and electronic dance scene. He’s taking the east coast, now, and fabricating the scene together with promotion, fire, and a deep drive for creating safe and mesmerizing spaces for electronic music while elevating the dance genre.
The Archaeologist opens as regional talent having found the euphoria of electronic music in the local club scenes of New England. He delivers a taste of Tech House that gets even the most stubborn hit the dance floor before it gets packed. The dance party never stops and the passion for festival culture burns hot in the archaeologist's music.
Quantum reanimates this season with Zombie Blizzard. If you like to dance, you should be there.
Rhode Island,
Providence,
Fete Music Hall + Ballroom
21+ | (Jan 21, 2023)
Quantum Morphology (EDM)
www.quantumedm.com
morphologyedm@gmail.com
DJ Links:
LAWR: https://www.instagram.com/la.lawr/
VANZ: https://www.instagram.com/vanz0ffical/
Archaeologist: https://www.instagram.com/thearchaeologistmusic/
Aff. Grimoire Academy
www.grimoireacademy.com
Daemon Vicluna
Quantum EDM (Morphology)
