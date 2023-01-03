The Dark Witch Returns (2023) - Massachusetts - Grimoire University
Event organizer "Quantum Morphology (EDM)" will present Mascari, a rising-star NYC DJ from Brazil along with regional talent ImpulseLive (dj) and LAWR (dj) on Jan. 14th, 2023, at Clarion and Conference Center (Taunton, MA) for a Costume Festival with a Witch-theme" – this night event will include over 40+ crafters, vendors, psychics, face-painting, EDM dance music, food, drink, and performance for a whole heck of a lot of fun. Doors are 6pm and it's 18+.
Ticket presales are available at www.quantumedm.com
“We’re ready to bring back the Dark Witch under Grimoire Academy LLC with a co-sponsorship via Quantum EDM; we think it’s going to be a lot of fun.” – Quantum EDM & Concerts
Artist descriptions below
[MASCARI] – New York City DJ, Mascari, came all the way from Brazil to expand his regional influence and EDM Career over New England and the East Coast. Having played in some of the biggest nightclubs in NYC, Los Angeles, Connecticut, and more, Mascari brings new color to House Music. His love for EDM never stops and his joy from playing massive festivals with 1000+ people to other nightclubs always brings joy to EDM Lovers regionally. Mascari is on his way as DJs to lookout for in 2023 and is certainly up-and-coming.
[Impulse Live] – Preforming since the early 2000's, Impulse Live is an up-and-coming regional performer who delivers a colorful form of Big Room and Hard Dance music with higher BPM. Impulse mashes remixes from some of the best songs in time and classically arranges songs to build the most epic party, having been involved in the New York scenes and influenced on a global scale. Impulse Live brings years of experience and a new perspective on old memories. Between Impulse live’s high-energy sets, stage antics, and insistence in crowd participation, this talented DJ is elevating his career with distinction and great speed.
[Lawr] – an upcoming regional DJ from New England has embraced the music industry quite quickly, having soldout her first show at Fete Music Hall in Providence, RI as a headliner. Embracing the house industry, she spins a complex array of darker vibes with tech house with some even elements of bass. Lawr has been advancing faster than her peers with precision and builds hype for a crowd that loves her high energy and vibrant dress.
