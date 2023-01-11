Health Coach Is Taking The Industry By Storm By Transforming Lives Inside And Out

Kaneesha Willer is the founder of WILLpower Fitness

UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaneesha Willer has been providing life-changing advice to individuals from all walks of life for years. Her approach is based on making small changes that can result in long-lasting impacts. As a result, many of her clients have experienced positive changes related to health. Kaneesha’s ability to build strong relationships with her clients while helping them reach their goals, has been key to her success.

Kaneesha acquired the necessary skills to become an effective coach during her time at Heart Core Leadership. Here, she learned how facing traumas from her past improved her mental freedom, as well as contributed to physical achievements. Furthermore, she discovered that inner leadership influences all aspects of life – a concept she now applies when coaching. This has often resulted in positive mindset shifts in her clients along with improved confidence and well-being.

In addition, Kaneesha is certified by the National Association of Sport Medicine (NASM) as a Personal Trainer. She is currently attending courses to obtain a nutrition certification as well. She loves fitness because it makes her feel good both mentally and physically, while also offering structure and focus for achieving success beyond the gym walls.

On top of coaching full time, Kaneesha works in law enforcement where she recently completed a stint as a Detective. Keneesha has been a significant other and spouse to a service member of both the Army and Air Force, giving her insight into how busy and unpredictable life can be at times – enabling her to relate with clients more easily.

This understanding forms the backbone of Kaneesha’s mission: helping people discover healthy lifestyles without burning out or feeling defeated, while providing the tools they need to achieve goals without resorting to extreme measures. Through her easy-to-follow steps, individuals can improve their self-esteem, while working towards their dream-self, in a confident manner.

If you’d like to learn more about Kaneesha’s services at WILLpower Fitness, visit her website at https://www.willpowerfnw.com/.



