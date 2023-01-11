Acclarent and Olympus Lead U.S. ENT Endoscopic and Bronchoscopic Device Market Respectively

Many segments of the ENT device market are relatively commoditized, the lack of innovation in these segments leads to competitive price wars between companies as they attempt to gain market share.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released updated research on the U.S. ENT Endoscopic and Bronchoscopic Devices market, addressing key insights, trends, and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2022 and beyond. Recently, there has been a trend in the U.S. where procedures are being more commonly performed in office settings. The increase in office procedures has led to an increase in the number of units sold.

According to iData's U.S. Market Report Suite for ENT Endoscopic and Bronchoscopic Devices, the market is valued at $1.2 billion in 2022. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach approximately $1.6 billion. This report includes detailed procedures using CPT and ICD codes, industry dynamics, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including ENT endoscopes, ENT powered instruments, ENT hand instruments, ENT surgical energy devices, balloon dilation devices, drug-eluting stents, bronchoscopes, bronchoscopic hand instruments, tracheobronchial stents, bronchoscopic biopsy devices and foreign body removal devices.

In 2022, the leader of the ENT endoscopic market was Acclarent where Olympus led the bronchoscopic device market during the same period. Acclarent participated solely in the balloon dilation device segment of the ENT endoscopic device market, where it held a majority share.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the U.S. ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic device market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the U.S. ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic device market and what are the market shares of the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

