STEM NOLA Hires NOLA Native Marcel Mcgee as Its First Chief Development Officer

Marcel McGee

With decades of experience in donor relations and fundraising, McGee is expected to lift STEM Global Action & STEM NOLA to new heights in STEM education

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEM NOLA announced today the hiring of Marcel McGee as the non-profit’s first Chief Development Officer. McGee has more than 20 years of exceptional leadership of donor relations and fundraising operations for a variety of nonprofits, as well as private sector companies and enterprises.

As the Chief Development Officer at STEM NOLA, McGee will focus on expanding and developing new revenue streams that will include individual and major gift engagements, philanthropic giving, corporate partnerships, and government grants.

“We are excited to bring Marcel McGee onto our team,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie, the President and Founder of STEM Global Action (SGA) and its leading affiliate, STEM NOLA. “We have successfully advanced STEM education to K-12 students in New Orleans, and locations across the country. With McGee at the helm, we hope to raise the funds and resources to expand our activities in more communities. STEM learning is important for every child.”

McGee is a New Orleans native with more than 25 years of experience in donor relations and fundraising, working in settings as varied as Teach for America, Loyola University New Orleans, Dillard University, WWOZ-FM, American Red Cross-Southeast Louisiana Chapter, the Enterprise Housing Foundation, and the Audubon Nature Institute. McGee served in the United States Navy and is a graduate of Southern University at New Orleans. He also holds a Master of Science in Nonprofit Administration from LSU Shreveport.

About STEM Global Action & STEM NOLA

In 2013, Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA, a New Orleans-based, non-profit committed to expanding STEM education at churches, community centers and schools, particularly in communities of color. His goal is to make STEM education available in ALL communities. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a campaign and network of affiliates, including STEM NOLA, that pursues STEM education for children, parents, and communities across the U.S., and abroad. His initiatives have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,100 schools across the U.S., and in five other countries. In addition to an informative website with a data center, newsroom and newsletter, Dr. Mackie hosts the Let’s Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast series. It features interviews with guests from all aspects of STEM – entrepreneurs, educators, corporate leaders, students – who talk about the impact of STEM on our lives today and how we can advance STEM education.



