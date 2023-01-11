Maryland State Police IMPACT For January 2023

January 11, 2023

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The January 2023 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

24 Troopers Join The Ranks Of MSP In Final Graduation For Col. Jones;

PHOTOS: 155th Trooper Candidate Class Graduation;

Helicopter Crew Rescues Hunter In Dorchester County;

Trooper Honored For DUI Enforcement Effort;

Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop;

PHOTOS: 2022 It’s Kindertime Toy Drive;

PHOTOS: 2022 Shop With A Cop;

Maryland State Police In The Community;

Troopers Raise $5,000 For Children Who Lost Parents

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT January 2023