Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,274 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police IMPACT For January 2023

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The January 2023 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

  • 24 Troopers Join The Ranks Of MSP In Final Graduation For Col. Jones;
  • PHOTOS: 155th Trooper Candidate Class Graduation;
  • Helicopter Crew Rescues Hunter In Dorchester County;
  • Trooper Honored For DUI Enforcement Effort;
  • Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop;
  • PHOTOS: 2022 It’s Kindertime Toy Drive;
  • PHOTOS: 2022 Shop With A Cop;
  • Maryland State Police In The Community;
  • Troopers Raise $5,000 For Children Who Lost Parents

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on:  IMPACT January 2023

You just read:

Maryland State Police IMPACT For January 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.