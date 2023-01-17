As Mission San Luis Rey Celebrates 225 Years, The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey, Establishes the Future of Senior Living
The new community offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care: set to open in fall 2023.
Tucson-based Watermark Retirement Communities and Oppidan Investment Company, a national property development firm headquartered in Excelsior, Minn. announced today that The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey, a new community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care is set to open in Fall 2023 in Oceanside, CA. coinciding with the year-long 225th anniversary of the Mission San Luis Rey.
— David Freshwater, Chairman of Watermark Retirement Communities
The Hacienda is unique among other Watermark communities in that it is nestled on the campus of the historic Mission Luis Rey itself, allowing residents to soak in the serenity, history, and natural beauty of the area.
“Our goal with The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey, is to continue a two-hundred- and twenty-five-year tradition of warmth and hospitality, while creating the future of senior living by providing seniors with a lifestyle of choice,” said David Freshwater, Chairman of Watermark Retirement Communities. “We will be providing a service and amenity-rich community, where members can enjoy a vibrant lifestyle with ready access to best-in-class care. We are committed to reimagining senior living.”
Architecturally inspired by the Mission in the Spanish Revival style, The Hacienda offers innovative and inspiring wellness, with 212 units and fuses landmark integrative therapies and leading edge applied research with the lifestyle of Southern California.
“The Hacienda is rooted in traditions of hospitality and curated to cater to those who want to maintain their current lifestyles,” said Mariano Perez, Executive Director of The Hacienda. “It brings together intentional design and innovative programming based on Watermark’s 30 years of expertise in delivering the finest senior care. We’re excited to share this new community, and the unique programs we’re developing, which will capture the interest of our local discerning seniors and their families for many years to come.”
About The Hacienda Mission Luis Del Rey
Nestled in Oceanside CA, on the serene campus of the historic Mission San Luis Rey founded in 1798, The Hacienda is a community with 103 Independent Living, 86 Assisted Living, and 24 Memory Care residences—six of which are Friar residences. The Hacienda features amenities which creates a new benchmark in senior living, blending ageless style with leading-edge innovation, personal service with grand-scale amenities, intimate tranquility with engaging opportunities, and a spirited lifestyle with customized care. Designed to help residents live a rich and rewarding life, The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey provides innovative and inspiring wellness offerings including the Indulge Salon and Spa, Vitality Fitness Center, a resort-style pool, library, movie theater, game room and Engage VR Lounge, with four restaurants including dedicated options for Assisted Living and Memory Care, together with our award-winning Watermark University. For further information visit The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey website.
About Watermark Retirement Communities®
Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune.com. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 70 retirement communities in 22 states coast to coast. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is ranked as the nation’s 10th-leading senior housing operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. Visit watermarkcommunities.com for more information.
