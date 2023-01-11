Ethereal Gold Dispensary Donates over $1,500 to the Last Prisoner Project
Ethereal Gold Dispensary donates 5% of profits to help those targeted by the “War on Drugs”WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethereal Gold Dispensary (a hemp-derived cannabinoid dispensary located in Waukesha, Wisconsin) has donated $1519.44 to the Last Prisoner Project in the 2022 year. This contribution was made possible through Ethereal Gold Dispensary’s 5% of Profits Program, donations from customers, and other programs.
“We’re excited to be able to support the Last Prisoner Project in their mission to support communities affected by the ‘War on Drugs’ and cannabis-related criminal justice reform,” said Michael Fuchs, Communications Director. “The ‘War on Drugs’ is a disgusting and failed program that targets and impacted communities disproportionately. We believe that everyone in the hemp and cannabis industry should be supporting these communities at every opportunity. It’s the right thing to do.”
The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered under America’s unjust policy of cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies.
“We opened the doors to our online store on 4/20, and our Waukesha location on July 27th last year. We have been astounded at the community’s reception to our dispensary, one of the only in the nation who only sells all full panel products. We are thankful for people’s passion, hearing their stories of unsafe products they have consumed, and how they are seeking products that they know are safe and will result in a positive experience,” said Bill Fuchs, President of Ethereal Gold Dispensary. “We expect great growth in 2023, which should allow us to donate an even larger amount to support communities affected by the ‘War on Drugs’.”
--About Ethereal Gold Dispensary--
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is an online and physical dispensary with hemp-derived cannabinoid products like CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9 and rarer cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, THCV, HHC, THC-O, THC-P, THCV and more. Their team has established a unique, stringent quality assurance process (The Ethereal Gold Standard) which includes requiring all products to have real full panel Certificates of Analysis (COA) for every batch. The COA is easily available for consumers to review and includes solvents, microbials, heavy metals, mycotoxins, pesticides, and more. This is above and beyond industry standards, as only potency is required by federal law. The company donates 5% of profits to charities that assist communities that have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and enforcement.
Ethereal Gold Dispensary can be located at their pop up location at 237 Harrison Avenue | Waukesha, WI 53186 or at their website.
