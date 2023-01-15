American IRA Discusses How a Self-Directed IRA Works

Many might have heard of it, but how many investors really know how a Self-Directed IRA works?

Though the idea of how a Self-Directed IRA works might sound like a question for sophisticated financial wizards, a recent post at American IRA sought to dispel that notion. In the post, American IRA highlighted what a Self-Directed IRA is, how it works, and how investors can start using one to begin a new style of retirement investing.

In the post, American IRA highlighted the basics of a Self-Directed IRA to serve as an introduction into how they worked. American IRA pointed out that self-direction is a style of investing, and a Self-Directed IRA is not a unique account type like a Roth IRA or a Traditional IRA. Instead, an investor can choose to "self-direct" a Roth IRA or a Traditional IRA, for example. This allows investors to choose from the wide range of retirement investment asset classes that have always been available to them—but it all depends on the Self-Directed IRA custodian they're working with. With traditional brokerages, they often won't offer services like representing an account for buying and selling real estate.

In the next section, American IRA dealt with how to fund such an account. This works the same way as it would for an investor setting up any type of retirement account. There are generally three main options to consider, including direct contributions, transfers, and rollovers. The type of funding that an investor chooses typically relates to the investor's circumstances—for example, transferring a Roth IRA from another brokerage to a Self-Directed IRA administration firm is the easiest and most direct way of funding an account with an existing balance.

American IRA wrapped up its post by addressing whether readers might want to learn more about Self-Directed IRAs, and what steps they can take if they do decide to move forward.