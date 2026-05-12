American IRA Hosts Rob and Clay Stanley for Webinar on Underwriting Multifamily Deals in a Changing Market

Learn how to evaluate multifamily deals by analyzing rent assumptions, market trends, and real risk factors.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Rob Stanley and Clay Stanley of Shining Rock Equity. The session will focus on underwriting multifamily investments in today’s shifting market environment and how investors can better evaluate deal performance.In this webinar, the Stanleys will break down the key financial assumptions that drive multifamily investment outcomes, with a focus on helping investors move beyond surface-level analysis. The discussion will examine how rent dynamics—including concessions, true rent, and gain to lease—impact actual returns, as well as how to interpret value-add opportunities in a more constrained market.Attendees will also gain insight into how to critically assess rent growth projections, evaluate market conditions, and ask more informed questions when reviewing deals. The session will provide practical guidance on assessing sponsors, identifying potential red flags, and reducing risk when analyzing multifamily investments.This webinar is intended for investors seeking a more disciplined and informed approach to underwriting real estate opportunities in today’s market cycle.What You’ll Learn:1. The Truth Behind Rent NumbersUnderstand how concessions, true rent, and gain to lease impact actual performance beyond headline rent figures.2. Rent Growth vs. Market RealityLearn how to evaluate rent growth assumptions by analyzing supply trends and avoiding overly optimistic projections.3. Where Value-Add Still Works (and Where It Doesn’t)Discover how to identify viable value-add opportunities and recognize deals that may not deliver expected returns.Event: May 13th at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/513-webinar Register to Access:• Early Access Recording• A First Look at What’s in The Works• Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

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