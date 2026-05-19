American IRA Hosts Charlie Wessel for Webinar on Oil & Gas Investing and Energy Market Trends

Learn how macro trends are driving demand for U.S. energy investments and how investors evaluate oil and gas opportunities.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Charlie Wessel, focused on the macroeconomic forces driving renewed demand for U.S. energy investments. The session will examine how global supply constraints, rising prices, and increasing institutional capital are shaping opportunities in the oil and gas sector.In this webinar, Wessel will break down how current market dynamics are influencing investment strategies and where opportunities may exist across major U.S. basins. The discussion will explore how working interests generate income from real production, along with key deal structures, underwriting considerations, and risk factors investors should understand.Attendees will also gain insight into how experienced operators evaluate opportunities, assess breakeven pricing, and position investments for cash flow in a changing energy landscape. The session will include an overview of diversification considerations and potential tax advantages associated with oil and gas investments, including how these assets may be held within self-directed retirement accounts.This webinar is intended for investors seeking a clearer understanding of energy markets and how oil and gas investments may fit within a diversified, income-focused strategy.What You’ll Learn:1. The Macro Case for Oil & Gas in 2026Overview of global supply and demand dynamics and why institutional capital is increasingly entering U.S. energy markets.2. How Investors Generate Income Through Working InterestsIntroduction to how oil and gas investments produce cash flow, including the role of working interests and retirement account considerations.3. Evaluating Deals and Managing Risk in Energy InvestmentsLearn how operators assess opportunities, evaluate breakeven pricing, and structure deals with a focus on capital preservation and returns.Event: May 20th at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/520-webinar Register to Access:• Early Access Recording• A First Look at What’s in The Works• Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

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