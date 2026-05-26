American IRA Hosts Michael Ciaburri for Webinar on Private Real Estate Lending Opportunities

Learn how private real estate lending is creating new opportunities for investors in today’s evolving financial landscape.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Michael Ciaburri, commercial finance professional and founder of Worth Avenue Capital. The session will focus on the growing role of private real estate lending and how shifts in the banking industry are creating new opportunities in alternative financing.With more than 36 years of experience as a commercial banker and private lender, Ciaburri will provide insight into how reduced bank lending activity has opened the door for private credit markets. The webinar will examine how private lending can offer faster, more flexible funding solutions for borrowers while presenting investors with opportunities for real estate–secured returns.The discussion will also explore how private credit strategies can be incorporated into self-directed IRAs, along with practical examples of how deals are structured and managed. Attendees will gain a clearer understanding of how private lending works through real-world case studies and portfolio performance insights.The presentation is intended for investors seeking to better understand private credit markets and how alternative lending strategies may fit into a diversified investment approach.What You’ll Learn:1. Seize the Private Lending MomentumOverview of how shifts away from traditional banking are creating opportunities in private lending and alternative credit markets.2. Win with Speed-First LendingLearn how streamlined, relationship-driven lending approaches can improve deal flow and create competitive advantages.3. Convert Real Estate Credit into Portfolio IncomeIntroduction to how private real estate lending can generate consistent, asset-backed income, including within retirement accounts.Event: May 27th, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/527-webinar Register to Access:• Early Access Recording• A First Look at What’s in The Works• Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

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