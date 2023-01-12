Wise Agent CRM Launches Real Estate Podcast “Becoming A Wise Agent”
Real estate software company Wise Agent CRM launched their new podcast titled “Becoming A Wise Agent” on major streaming platforms.
With industry-leading guests and relevant topics, we believe this podcast will be a valuable resource for anyone in the real estate industry.”FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, US, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the end of 2022, the real estate software company Wise Agent CRM launched their new podcast titled “Becoming A Wise Agent” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and other major platforms. It is hosted by Wise Agent’s Chief Operating Officer, Eleni Sommerschield, and discusses the latest trends, strategies, and best practices for real estate customer relationship management with alternating guests.
— Brandon Wise, CEO of Wise Agent
Eleni Sommerschield is well known to followers of Wise Agent as the host of live Zoom webinars that she has been hosting since April 2020. Eleni has hosted these educational webinars with real estate industry professionals as her guests several times a month. Eleni and her guest would discuss ways to help real estate agents succeed with their business by showing how to best utilize the CRM to grow their business.
“Our webinar series was designed to motivate and educate real estate professionals. It's been exciting to see viewers grow from when we began in 2020 to more than 300 live viewers at each episode. Through the series, industry leaders have shared actionable takeaways that have helped our audience succeed in their businesses. Getting feedback from agents and brokers is one of the most rewarding aspects of this series,” says Eleni Sommerschield. She is optimistic that the success of the webinar series will transfer to the podcast.
The first two hour-long episodes of “Becoming A Wise Agent” have already been published, featuring Wise Agent CRM’s CEO Brandon Wise and VIP Real Estate Business Coach Karen Coffey, respectively, as guests.
While the first episode summarizes the year 2022 for Wise Agent CRM, which included the company’s 20th anniversary as a CRM for the real estate industry, the second episode offers a motivational outlook on the new year for real estate agents. Future episodes will also cover real estate lead generation, database management, email and text marketing, and more.
“Anyone who follows Wise Agent knows we are constantly looking for ways to add value for our members. As a technology company, that usually comes in the form of innovating solutions to solve problems. I am excited to open a new channel that will provide valuable insights and practical advice for real estate professionals. With industry-leading guests and relevant topics, we believe this podcast will be a valuable resource for anyone in the real estate industry,” says Wise Agent CEO Brandon Wise.
REALTORS® can expect several new episodes launching each month. The podcast “Becoming A Wise Agent” is available here.
About Eleni Sommerschield: Eleni Sommerschield is the Chief Operating Officer at Wise Agent. Her primary focus is the growth and development of Wise Agent CRM. She also facilitates strategic integrations and partnerships for Wise Agent. She is committed to leveraging technology to be more efficient in order to enjoy a well-balanced life. Eleni was born and raised in Chicago, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from DePaul University. She currently lives in the quaint town of Fountain Hills, Arizona, with her husband and three children. Eleni is fluent in English, Greek and Tech!
About Wise Agent CRM: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today, combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.
