WBE Canada Announces 2023 Supplier Advisory Committee Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is pleased to announce the 2023 Members of its Supplier Advisory Committee.
- Stephanie Khurana, Netchem - Chair
- Shannon Walker, Whistleblower Securities - Vice-Chair
- Anne-Marie Deslauriers, Delan
- Charmain Hammond, Hammond International Inc.
- Darlene Marino, Procurement Services Inc.
- Deb Day, Innovate by Day Inc.
- Katia Dedovic, SCKD Inc.
- Michele Leduc, ZIP Communication
- Paule Grenier, ELAM
- Pamela Smith, Trend Collection and Bailiff Services
The Supplier Advisory Committee (SAC) is a standing committee of WBE Canada’s Board of Directors. SAC represents the interests of Certified WBEs with its primary mandate to fulfill the purposes of WBE Canada as set by the Board in long-term strategic plan and annual action plan. SAC reports to the Board of Directors.
The Committee also contributes their expertise by providing feedback to WBE Canada on the development and implementation of programs, events and other initiatives which create opportunities for women-owned businesses to access corporate and government supply chains.
"I am very excited to be chairing the Supplier Advisory Committee (SAC) in 2023,” said Stephanie Khurana, President, Netchem (WBE Certified since 2018). “WBE Canada does very important work ensuring that woman-owned businesses (WBEs) are well represented in corporate and government supply chains. The SAC represents the concerns of women-owned businesses to WBE Canada and helps to support WBEs by providing events for the WBE community. I look forward to representing WBEs and the SAC as both the number of WBEs and corporate members at WBE Canada continue to grow."
“WBE Canada’s Supplier Advisory Committee (SAC) plays an important and integral role in supporting the WBE Community, connecting and interacting with WBEs, sharing resources and their wealth and breadth of expertise as women-owned businesses,” said Silvia Pencak, President & CEO, WBE Canada. “I look forward to working with our 2023 SAC members and partnering with them in supporting our WBE community.”
About WBE Canada
WBE Canada is a Canadian non-profit organization that is opening doors for women-owned businesses to supply chains across North America. It certifies Canadian firms that are at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by women and introduces them to opportunities with corporations. Learn more about how we support women-owned businesses. If you are a mid-size or large company looking to support women-owned businesses through procurement opportunities, we want to hear from you. Learn more about how you can get involved.
