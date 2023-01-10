Submit Release
Senate Resolution 15 Printer's Number 25

PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 25

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

15

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ARGALL, CAPPELLETTI, BROOKS, LAUGHLIN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, YAW, GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC,

KANE, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, BREWSTER, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE,

HUTCHINSON, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, STEFANO, K. WARD,

MASTRIANO AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 10, 2023

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JANUARY 10, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and service of Assistant Fire Chief Zachary

T.A. Paris, with the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli,

who was killed in the line of duty on December 7, 2022.

WHEREAS, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary T.A. Paris was born May

10, 1986, in Reading, and he began his career in firefighting at

the age of 15 when he began volunteering with the Blandon Fire

Company; and

WHEREAS, In 2010, Assistant Fire Chief Paris joined the

Community Fire Company of New Tripoli as a volunteer

firefighter, where he went on to became Assistant Chief; and

WHEREAS, In March 2022, Assistant Fire Chief Paris became a

member of recruit class 32 for the Frederick County Division of

Fire and Rescue in Maryland; and

WHEREAS, Upon graduation in September 2022, Assistant Fire

Chief Paris became a career Firefighter and EMT and began

working for the Green Valley Fire Station; and

WHEREAS, Assistant Fire Chief Paris served the communities of

