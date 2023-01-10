Senate Resolution 15 Printer's Number 25
PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 25
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
15
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ARGALL, CAPPELLETTI, BROOKS, LAUGHLIN,
PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, YAW, GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC,
KANE, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, BREWSTER, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE,
HUTCHINSON, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, STEFANO, K. WARD,
MASTRIANO AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 10, 2023
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JANUARY 10, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and service of Assistant Fire Chief Zachary
T.A. Paris, with the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli,
who was killed in the line of duty on December 7, 2022.
WHEREAS, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary T.A. Paris was born May
10, 1986, in Reading, and he began his career in firefighting at
the age of 15 when he began volunteering with the Blandon Fire
Company; and
WHEREAS, In 2010, Assistant Fire Chief Paris joined the
Community Fire Company of New Tripoli as a volunteer
firefighter, where he went on to became Assistant Chief; and
WHEREAS, In March 2022, Assistant Fire Chief Paris became a
member of recruit class 32 for the Frederick County Division of
Fire and Rescue in Maryland; and
WHEREAS, Upon graduation in September 2022, Assistant Fire
Chief Paris became a career Firefighter and EMT and began
working for the Green Valley Fire Station; and
WHEREAS, Assistant Fire Chief Paris served the communities of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17