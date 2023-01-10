Senate Resolution 14 Printer's Number 24
PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 24
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
14
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ARGALL, CAPPELLETTI, BROOKS, LAUGHLIN,
PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, YAW, GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC,
KANE, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, BREWSTER, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE,
HUTCHINSON, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, STEFANO, K. WARD,
MASTRIANO AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 10, 2023
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JANUARY 10, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and service of Marvin L. Gruber, firefighter
for the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli, who was killed
in the line of duty on December 7, 2022.
WHEREAS, On December 7, 2022, Firefighter Marvin L. Gruber of
New Tripoli was tragically killed in the line of duty due to
injuries he sustained while battling a house fire in West Penn
Township; and
WHEREAS, Firefighter Gruber was 59 years of age and had
worked as the Assistant Director of Public Safety for the
Northampton Community College in Bethlehem for the past 22
years; and
WHEREAS, Firefighter Gruber started his involvement in the
fire service in the late 1980s; and
WHEREAS, Firefighter Gruber also served as assistant chief of
the former Northwestern Ambulance Corps; and
WHEREAS, Firefighter Gruber served as a deacon for Ebenezer
United Church of Christ in New Tripoli; and
