Senate Resolution 14 Printer's Number 24

PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 24

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

14

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ARGALL, CAPPELLETTI, BROOKS, LAUGHLIN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, YAW, GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC,

KANE, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, BREWSTER, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE,

HUTCHINSON, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, STEFANO, K. WARD,

MASTRIANO AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 10, 2023

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JANUARY 10, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and service of Marvin L. Gruber, firefighter

for the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli, who was killed

in the line of duty on December 7, 2022.

WHEREAS, On December 7, 2022, Firefighter Marvin L. Gruber of

New Tripoli was tragically killed in the line of duty due to

injuries he sustained while battling a house fire in West Penn

Township; and

WHEREAS, Firefighter Gruber was 59 years of age and had

worked as the Assistant Director of Public Safety for the

Northampton Community College in Bethlehem for the past 22

years; and

WHEREAS, Firefighter Gruber started his involvement in the

fire service in the late 1980s; and

WHEREAS, Firefighter Gruber also served as assistant chief of

the former Northwestern Ambulance Corps; and

WHEREAS, Firefighter Gruber served as a deacon for Ebenezer

United Church of Christ in New Tripoli; and

