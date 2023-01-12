Submit Release
Solar Stik Achieves ISO 9001-2015 Certification

Tim Ursery, Quality Manager of Solar Stik

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Stik, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved its initial ISO 9001-2015 certification.

ISO, the International Organization for Standardization, is a globally recognized body that sets the standard for quality management systems. By obtaining ISO 9001-2015 Certification, Solar Stik has demonstrated its commitment to meeting and exceeding the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency in all of its operations.

“This was the easiest and smoothest ISO audit I’ve witnessed,” said Jim Clark, President of Solar Stik. “The ISO 9001-2015 Certification is a testament to our team’s commitment to be the best that we can be, following our robust quality program.”

The process of obtaining an ISO 9001-2015 Certification involves a multifaceted audit of a company's operations, including an extensive dive into its policies, procedures, and processes. Solar Stik’s history of excellent quality assurance, as well as their dedication to first-class customer service, left no doubt that the team would be found in compliance with all relevant ISO standards.

“The backbone of ISO is continuous improvement,” said Tim Ursery, Quality Manager at Solar Stik. “That process will lead to a better class of product and customer service. This philosophy of continuous, systematic improvement has always been sought after by the leadership of Solar Stik.”

Solar Stik is committed to saving lives across the globe through innovative power solutions. With its ISO 9001-2015 Certification, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in pioneering the hybrid power industry.

Visit solarstik.com to learn more about its products, people, and company culture. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using @solarstik.
Contact Solar Stik at 800-793-4364 ext. 140 for more information.

Solar Stik, Inc.
+1 800-793-4364
bd@solarstik.com

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


