Solar Stik, Inc Recognized for Excellence in Manufacturing
Solar Stik, Inc receives the Florida Sterling Manufacturers Business Excellence AwardSAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Augustine, FL, June 14, 2022-- Solar Stik has been selected to receive the Florida Sterling
Manufacturing Business Excellence (SMBE) Award. The SMBE Awards are given annually to Florida
manufacturers who achieve high levels of performance in categories such as leadership, strategy,
knowledge management, and operations. Solar Stik was chosen among 160 talented nominees in a
rigorous selection process.
“Our commitment to extreme customer service starts with our focus on quality manufacturing of
everything we build,” said Stephanie Hollis, CEO of Solar Stik, Inc. “This Sterling Manufacturing Business
Excellence Award validates our company-wide investment in our mission to ‘make it right the first time’”.
Solar Stik, established in 2006, has steadily expanded their capabilities in the portable hybrid power
industry. A Florida Woman-Owned Small Business, Solar Stik unveiled a new 20,000 square foot facility
last year in West Saint Augustine, earning its HUB Zone certification by SBA. “Seeing us grow from 2
people with a dream in a 400 square foot shed to almost 50 team members in this large factory is so hard
to wrap my brain around”, said Brian Bosley, Chief Innovation Officer and creator of the original Solar
Stik, which is the company’s namesake. “Our mission was to revive American Manufacturing while
convincing the world portable power can be done differently!”
Solar Stik builds portable hybrid power systems for rugged, off grid applications in the 1 to 15 kW power
spectrum. Comprised of solar panels, gas generators and power management equipment, with the
batteries at the heart of the system for maximum power efficiency. Solar Stik has thousands of Systems
deployed worldwide for customers including Department of Defense and US Military.
Visit solarstik.com to learn more about its products, people, and company culture. Follow us on
Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using @solarstik. Contact Solar Stik at 800-793-4364 ext. 140 for more
information.
