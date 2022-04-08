Solar Stik appoints Stephanie D Hollis, M.D. as CEO and President.
SBA Certifies Solar Stik as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) in a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone)SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the official installment of Stephanie D. Hollis, M.D., as President and CEO, Solar Stik is pleased to announce the United States Small Business Administration has certified Solar Stik (a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)) for being located in a Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Zone (HUBZone). This new designation and leadership will allow Solar Stik to further serve the globe with reliable, innovative power systems. Certification for WOSB is pending but expected to be approved.
While Dr. Hollis is a co-founder of Solar Stik and brings nearly two decades of experience in the power industry, she is an anesthesiologist by trade and practiced medicine for over 20 years. This practice provided Dr. Hollis with extensive medical experience that matches her operational business experience designing, building, deploying, and supporting rugged power systems across the globe. Pair this with the fact that she has held almost every job within the company, from wire preparation to CFO, and Dr. Hollis has the perfect combination of experience to lead the company.
Although she carries these several years of experience, it didn't come from a grand master plan.
“I’d love to say we had all this planned from the beginning, but we didn’t,” Dr. Hollis said. “If you told me years ago this is where Solar Stik would be, I would call you crazy.”
Solar Stik started over 20 years ago on a small sailboat where power had to be generated for refrigeration, communication equipment, and lighting. This led Dr. Hollis and her husband, Brian Bosley, to create the first Solar Stik system, a lightweight, freestanding solar and wind turbine power generation platform that could be mounted to the boat’s transom or deck.
Fast forward a few years, and Solar Stik was officially founded in 2006, where the company operated out a of single room with just two Team Members, managing to be one of the only businesses in the world to offer this unique kind of portable power generation.
Since then, the company has come a long way, boasting a 20,000 square foot manufacturing facility and over 40 Team Members serving U.S. Military, the United Nations, and various other institutional customers around the world.
Dr. Hollis was key in this growth, mostly focusing on the operational and financial aspects of the business. “It was a battle, one step, one month, and one year at a time trying to create a successful product and company while doing the best you can with what you have,” Dr. Hollis said. Now, with a market-leading company that specializes in designing and manufacturing modular, expeditionary hybrid power solutions, Dr. Hollis is ready to take the business to the next level.
“Easy would be boring. You get greater opportunities to learn and stretch more and achieve more and do better,” Dr. Hollis said.
With Dr. Hollis as CEO, Solar Stik is poised to take advantage of these greater opportunities, including new markets, partnerships, and products.
“I can’t wait to see where the company goes next. I think the Solar Stik journey is just getting started, and I am excited to be a part of it” – Dr. Hollis.
