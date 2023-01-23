Location Technology leader TomTom selects Jedox for its core planning and performance solution
TomTom gains reliable modern planning partner for its continued commitment to shaping the world of mobility
Just as TomTom helps people find their way, we at Jedox are equally committed to helping businesses clear a path toward simplified solutions and processes.”FREIBURG, DEUTSCHLAND, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jedox, the most adaptable planning and performance management platform serving the integrated business planning needs of organizations across the world, is thrilled to announce that it has been selected by TomTom for its planning and performance management needs.
— Jonathan Wood, Chief Revenue Officer at Jedox.
Challenged with disconnected Excel models and growing business complexity, TomTom identified its need to streamline and simplify their processes due to multiple data sources and an overwhelming amount of spreadsheets. After searching for the right EPM solution, the company selected Jedox.
“After a thorough vetting process, we chose Jedox as our future Enterprise Performance Management platform for our budgeting, planning, forecasting, performance analysis and financial allocation management,” states Nicola Leonard, Business Intelligence Manager at TomTom.
As a leading location technology company, TomTom was in search of an adaptable platform for building multi-dimensional data models with strong integration features, along with user autonomy in the creation of insightful reporting. TomTom plans to further automate these processes with Jedox to create efficiency in the generation of reporting insights that enable decision-making.
About Jedox
Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible.
http://www.jedox.com
About TomTom
As the leading independent location technology specialist, TomTom helps people find their way in the world. It provides location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Its application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs shape the future of mobility.
