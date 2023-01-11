Transportation Board Approves Tracy Larkin-Thomason as Director of NDOT

Carson City Nev. – Today, the Transportation Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Tracy Larkin-Thomason as the Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Larkin-Thomason will officially assume her new role as Director on January 17, 2023.

Larkin-Thomason most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Program Development for the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITSA) in Washington, D.C., a national non-profit that advances the research and deployment of intelligent transportation systems. Prior to that, Ms. Larkin-Thomason spent more than 30 years working in various senior-level roles at NDOT, including more than eight years as the Deputy Director for Southern Nevada.

“I am proud to appoint Tracy to serve as NDOT’s Director,” said Governor Lombardo. “Tracy’s three decades of experience with NDOT, as well as her most recent role working on cutting-edge transportation systems at the national level, gives her a deep understanding of what it takes to build, maintain, and operate Nevada’s vast network of roads and bridges.”

Larkin-Thomason began her NDOT career in 1987 in the right-of-way, roadway design, and structural engineering divisions, followed by eleven years as traffic engineer, engineering service manager and maintenance manager for northwestern Nevada, and four years as Assistant Director of Planning. She then served as NDOT Deputy Director for Southern Nevada where she oversaw NDOT's three engineering districts and the civil rights program.

Larkin-Thomason has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Business Administration, both from the University of Nevada, Reno. She is a licensed Civil Engineer in the state of Nevada. Ms. Larkin-Thomason is also certified as an ITE Professional Traffic Operations Engineer and a Nevada Certified Public Manager. Larkin- Thomason also served on Nevada State Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors along with several national committees and panels for National Academy of Sciences and the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials.