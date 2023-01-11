Submit Release
NDOT Releases Videos Ahead of “Dropicana”

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – One week before the start of “Dropicana,” the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a new video and social media push, urging drivers to plan ahead.

 Dropicana marks the beginning of the next phase of the I-15/Tropicana Design Build Project. It involves taking down the north half (westbound lanes) of the Tropicana Ave. bridge over I-15 as well as much of the flyover from southbound I-15 to eastbound Tropicana Ave.

 

Dropicana closures:

  • Ramps from southbound I-15 to east- and westbound Tropicana CLOSED starting Tuesday, January 17 (Both ramps from SB I-15 to Tropicana Ave. will be closed for several months).
  • Tropicana Ave. CLOSED between Dean Martin Dr. and New York-New York from January 22 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, January 30.
  • I-15 CLOSED between Russell Rd. and Flamingo Rd. from 10:00 p.m. Friday, January 27 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, January 30.

NDOT released a new video detailing the closures on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Additionally, NDOT is releasing videos on its TikTok account (nevadadot) to reach as many drivers as possible, including those who might not watch traditional media.

trop video

Dropicana is expected to be a regional traffic event, with additional congestion on surface streets and local freeways. Drivers are urged to download the free “I-15 Trop” app, bookmark www.i15trop.com, and follow @i15trop on Twitter to get real-time updates on closures and restrictions.

The I-15/Tropicana project will provide more efficient traffic flow in and around the Tropicana interchange, improved travel time reliability on I-15 and Tropicana Ave., enhanced safety for motors and pedestrians, improved air quality, and easier access to and from the resort corridor.

Work began in May and is expected to continue into early 2025.

