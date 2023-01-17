Maestro Jed Gaylin Performs Solo at the Piano in Celebration of 25 Years with the Bay Atlantic Symphony

Jed Gaylin guiding the musicians before a recent performance of the Bay Atlantic Symphony. Jed Gaylin will perform a rare piano solo at the Vienna Now and Then Concert. Jed Gaylin at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center on July 3, 2009.

Celebrating Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 40th anniversary and his 25th as Maestro, Jed Gaylin performs while conducting Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 in A. Major.

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chamber music from Vienna, Austria dating from the 18th to 20th centuries is the centerpiece of Bay Atlantic Symphony’s Vienna, Now and Then Concert performed this Sat, 1.21 at 3 pm at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center (Rowan University Cumberland Campus) 3322 College Dr. in Vineland and Sun, 1.22 at 2 pm at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center, 101 Vera King Farris Dr. in Galloway. Single tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.bayatlanticsymphony.org.

To commemorate Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 40th anniversary and his 25th year as Maestro, Jed Gaylin will perform a solo at the piano while also conducting Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 in A. Major. The piece is notable for its quotation of a theme from the overture to “La calamita de’ cuori” by Johann Christian Bach, Mozart’s former mentor in London.

Following his solo piano performance, Gaylin will conduct the orchestra in the performance of Anton Webern’s Langsamer Satz (literally “Slow Movement”) dating from 1905. This piece was inspired by the composer’s hiking holiday in the mountains outside of Vienna and expresses a plethora of emotions, from yearning to dramatic turmoil to a tranquil peaceful denouement.

Franz Josef Haydn’s Symphony No. 44 in E Minor, one of Haydn’s most expressive Strum und Drang (storm and stress) symphonies, marked by emotion-intensifying devices, closes the Concert.

"On behalf of the Bay Atlantic Symphony Board of Trustees, we congratulate Jed Gaylin on his steadfast 25 years as Bay Atlantic Symphony Music Director," said Robert Dragotta, chairman of the Bay Atlantic Symphony Board of Trustees. "We invite the community to attend our concerts. For us to survive and thrive another 25 years, we need their support."

In praise of the Symphony's musicians Gaylin said, “Bay Atlantic Symphony musicians are insightful, kind, self-demanding and committed. The morale is superb. The stronger the bond among our musicians, the more I learn from them about this incredible music.”

Vienna, Now and Then is the third of a five-concert season celebrating Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 40th Anniversary and the 25th anniversary of Maestro and Music Director Jed Gaylin.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. Major funders include the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Woodruff Energy. For more information visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.