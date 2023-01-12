Prodly Named a High Performer in Over 5 Categories in G2 Winter 2023 Reports
The Prodly DevOps Suite Receives Outstanding Customer Reviews
Our momentum continues to accelerate as we incorporate customer feedback to continuously deliver the most comprehensive, user-friendly, ‘clicks, not code’ DevOps platform for Salesforce.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the next-gen DevOps platform for change management in Salesforce, is proud to announce that the Prodly DevOps suite of products has been named a high performer in more than five categories of the G2 Winter 2023 Reports. G2 is the world’s premier tech marketplace featuring peer-to-peer reviews of business software and services.
Prodly was also recognized as the Fastest Implementation product for enterprise customers based on having the shortest go-live time in the continuous integration category—plus, it was named a leader in the mid-market grid for cloud migration.
Prodly DevOps was rated a high-performing product in the Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, Cloud Migration, and DevOps Platform categories. It outperformed market leaders in regard to several customer satisfaction metrics, including ease of setup, ease of use, ease of admin, ease of doing business with, and quality of support.
The Prodly DevOps suite received a 93 percent satisfaction rating for meeting requirements as a DevOps platform. This is notably higher than the competition. In addition, 93 percent of customers were likely to recommend the Prodly DevOps suite as a continuous integration and a continuous delivery solution.
“It’s an honor to receive such accolades in the G2 Winter 2023 Reports,” said Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly. “It demonstrates that our momentum of recent years continues to accelerate as we incorporate customer feedback to continuously deliver the most comprehensive, user-friendly, ‘clicks, not code’ DevOps platform for Salesforce while maintaining the superior level of service and support we offer.”
ABOUT PRODLY
Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance, and compliance without straining IT. The company’s DevOps offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.
Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash, and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.
