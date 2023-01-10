Solartility Inc. launches Alberta’s first virtual power plant offering 100% green energy and reduced electricity rates
Solartility is pleased introduce our community based “energy-as-a-service” platform which offers stable and affordable electricity rates combined with 100% green, solar power produced in the province.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home and building owners can save up to 30% on their annual power bills while contributing to Solartility’s community based environmental mission to reduce carbon emissions in Alberta by one Megatonne per annum by 2030.
Solartility Inc., the Calgary based electricity retailer, is launching Alberta’s first 100% green energy virtual power plant (VPP) with a new solution that makes green energy more accessible and affordable for Alberta homes and building owners.
Energy prices are skyrocketing. In Alberta, rates have set several all-time highs this year, with the December 2022 Electricity Regulated Rates doubling from those of the previous year (Alberta Regulated Rates Tables). The massive surge in energy costs, combined with overall high inflation, is making it increasingly difficult for many families to pay their basic energy bills, and making the switch to green energy at premium rates very unappealing. And transitioning to green energy is imperative for Alberta. Alberta’s emissions per capita are the second highest in Canada at 58.02 CO2e, and Alberta’s electricity generation has the highest contribution from fossil fuels as compared to all other provinces and territories. (Canada Energy Regulator). Alberta has a clear opportunity to generate more of its electricity from renewables.
Solartility Inc. is entering the market with a new choice for customers, a 100% green energy solution that lowers electricity costs for customers. As a key component of this community-based VPP, Solartility is providing homes and building owners with a zero-down leasing option for a complete solar, storage, and EV charger system -- installed, and smartly managed by Solartility’s AI and cloud-based energy optimizer solution for a seamless transition to clean renewable energy.
Solartility’s VPP is the first energy solution in Alberta that brings real time wholesale market integration, efficiency, and cost savings to residential customers and enables them to use their locally generated and stored power during times of peak energy usage – the times when prices are highest. The company expects customers can reduce their energy bills by up to 30%.
Shayne Butcher, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Solartility Inc. “The world is in a climate crisis and Alberta is Canada's largest GHG emitter (~38% of the country's GHGs come from AB). As a result, the province is facing additional pressure to explore innovative ways to hit its emissions targets. Solartility Inc. offers a fresh approach and is set to make a meaningful contribution towards protecting the future for our children.”
Kelly Tallas, Co-Founder and CEO of Solartility Inc., shared that “Electricity prices in Alberta have doubled in the past 12 months, combined with federal carbon taxes accelerating and high inflation rates electricity consumers in Alberta are being hit hard with unprecedently high power bills. At the same time the climate crisis necessitates immediate and concrete action to reduce carbon emissions. Solartility is pleased introduce our community based “energy-as-a-service” platform which offers Alberta electricity customers stable and affordable electricity rates combined with 100% green, solar power produced right in the province.”
Solartility will formally launch its Virtual Power Plant in Alberta with the first live residential sites in February 2023.
For more information, or to book an interview with the Solartility Inc. team, contact Dalyce at 587-570-5588 or at media@solartility.com, or visit our website at https://www.solartility.ca
About Solartility Inc.
Solartility Inc. was founded in 2020 with the belief that 100% renewable energy should be accessible and affordable to all electricity consumers. The company is developing a Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS), has become a pool participant with the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), and has successfully completed a 1 year pilot project in Calgary. As a competitive retailer of electricity Solartility Inc. is bringing the first community-based 100% green virtual power plant to Alberta. The group is driven to empower Albertans with quality service and affordable energy rates while reducing the province’s carbon footprint. Solartility’s mission is to reduce carbon emissions by 1Mt CO2e (that’s 1 billion KG of carbon and equivalents!) per annum in Alberta by 2030, which equates to over 2% of Canada’s ambitious 2030 Emission Reduction Plan target for Electricity. (ref: 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy - Canada.ca)
