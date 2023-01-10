Cultural Affairs Bureau performs regular website maintenance on 12 January

MACAU, January 10 - In order to ensure the proper operation of its information technology system, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym)will perform regular maintenance on its website firewall from 8pm on 12 January to 2am on the following day. Therefore, the operation of several websites will be temporarily suspended, including the Cultural Affairs Bureau website and its sub-websites, the websites of the Cultural Heritage of Macao, the Macao World Heritage, the Macao Conservatory, the Archives of Macao, the Macao Museum of Art, the Macao Museum, the Macao Cultural Centre, the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries and the arts and cultural festivals, among others. In addition, the Booking System for the use of Artistic and Cultural Spaces, IC’s Activities Registration System, the Filming Permit Application Platform,the Online Book Shopof the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Database for Macao Cultural and Creative Industries and the mobile application “WH Macau” will also be unavailable during the above-mentioned period. The normal operation of the service will resume once the maintenance work is completed.