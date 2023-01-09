Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Cannata As Director Of The Office Of Community-Based Care Transition

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed George Cannata as the Director of the Office of Community-Based Care Transition for a term at the pleasure of the Governor.

George Cannata of Fort Worth is the Child Protective Services Regional Director in North Texas, covering 81 counties. He has served in various positions with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services since 1997. He is also a licensed clinical social worker. Additionally, he participates in various ministries at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Cannata received a Bachelor of Social Work and a Master of Social Work from The University of Texas at Arlington. Cannata and his wife Jeannie are longtime Tarrant County residents. They have one daughter, Lexi.

