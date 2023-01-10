Fosse sworn in as 38th district representative 

Olympia – Rep. Mary Fosse, D-Everett, was sworn in on Monday January 9th, as one of two new 38th legislative district representatives. She brings experience as an Everett City Councilmember, and a former small business owner and Legislative Assistant to effectively advocate for the residents of the 38th district. As the wife of a veteran, a daughter of a single mother, a survivor, and someone who was lifted out of poverty and homelessness as a child through the help of unions, Fosse brings a wealth of lived experiences that will help find equitable policy solutions for workers, families, and marginalized communities.

“As a long-time community advocate turned legislator, I am proud to represent the people of the 38th Legislative District and fight for their voice to be heard in Washington’s House of Representatives,” said Fosse. “I know many of the barriers families in our community face; I have lived through poverty and homelessness as a child, I personally understand hunger and the inability to afford medical care or housing. Our families and neighbors deserve support in navigating an increasingly difficult housing market, in staying safe and healthy during escalating climate crises, and to keep food on the table when facing the rising costs of living.”

In addition to her efforts to tackle workforce issues and the housing crisis, Rep. Fosse will serve as Vice Chair of the Labor & Workplace Standards Committee and will sit on the Capital Budget Committee and the Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee.

“Working and low-income families face huge hurdles every day,” continued Fosse. “My job is to make sure their voices are amplified in Olympia, so we all can access the resources and support we deserve. I am honored to be here and ready to get to work.”

The 38th district includes Everett, Marysville, Tulalip, and all of Hat Island.