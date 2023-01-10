Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,906 in the last 365 days.

Ohio Honors Local Partners Creating Important Business-Education Connections Benefitting Students

Ohio Department of Education Press Releases

Ohio Honors Local Partners Creating Important Business-Education Connections Benefitting Students

Release date: 1/10/2023

State leaders recognize Business Advisory Councils for building strong partnerships that help Ohio students learn professional skills for future careers.

Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Ohio's 2023 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. The 26 Business Advisory Councils being honored demonstrate excellence developing professional skills for the future, building partnerships and coordinating experiences, which contribute to preparing students for success.

The awards recognize educators, business partners, staff, schools, businesses, educational service centers, joint vocational school districts and communities who come together to create dynamic, career-focused learning environments for students.

“Every career is rooted in foundational skills and experiences,” Lt. Governor Husted said. “Business and education partnerships add to each of these so students are ready for in-demand opportunities both now and in the future. These Business Advisory Councils continue to be great examples of how local partnerships benefit our school communities and Ohio’s workforce.” 

“When students graduate, we want to make sure they carry with them a portfolio of knowledge, skills and real-world learning,” Interim Superintendent Siddens said. “Business Advisory Councils continue to add meaningful, dynamic and collaborative connections for students throughout the preK-12 experience that will benefit them now and in their future careers.”

Ohio is proud to be home to more than 120 Business Advisory Councils that engage with schools and collaborate about business and workforce needs, as well as educational programming that responds to those needs. To highlight the work of these councils, the Ohio Department of Education, in partnership with the Ohio Business RoundtableOhio Chamber of CommerceOhio Chapter of the National Federation of Independent BusinessOhio Farm BureauOhio Manufacturers’ AssociationOhio ExcelsOhio Restaurant Association and Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, developed Ohio's Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils.

To learn more about the work of Business Advisory Council, visit the Business Advisory Councils webpage.
 
Business Advisory Council Excellence Award:

  • Montgomery County Educational Service Center
  • Noble Local Schools
 Ohio's 2022 Four-Star Business Advisory Councils:
  • Columbiana County Educational Service Center
  • Educational Service Center of Central Ohio
  • Montgomery County Educational Service Center
  • Noble Local Schools
  • North Point Educational Service Center
 Ohio’s 2022 Three-Star Business Advisory Councils:
  • Auglaize-Mercer Educational Service Center
  • Building Bridges to Careers
  • Cincinnati Public Schools
  • East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
  • Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio
  • Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio
  • Goshen Local Schools
  • Marion Area Workforce Acceleration Collaborative
  • Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
  • New Lexington City Schools
  • Perry Local Schools
  • Piqua City Schools
  • Southern Ohio Educational Service Center
  • Tri-County Educational Service Center
 Ohio’s 2022 Two-Star Business Advisory Councils:
  • Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center
  • Brown County Educational Service Center
  • Fairfield County Educational Service Center
  • Knox County Educational Service Center
  • Loveland City Schools
  • Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
  • Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers
 

###

You just read:

Ohio Honors Local Partners Creating Important Business-Education Connections Benefitting Students

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.