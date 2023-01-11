SilverEdge hires industry leader Kelly Douglas as Vice President of Talent Acquisition
EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverEdge Government Solutions, LLC, a next generation provider of cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence communities, today announced Kelly Douglas has joined the company as Vice President of Talent Acquisition. She will report to Emily Ringer, SilverEdge’s Chief Human Capital Officer.
An industry leader who understands the people within a services-oriented company are its most important asset, Douglas will create and cultivate strategies, programs, and tools for talent acquisition in support of the SilverEdge’s mission. She will also oversee transition to a single recruiting platform and continue to build SilverEdge’s talent acquisition team.
"Kelly’s insight and experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale our team within the Defense and Intelligence markets," commented Robert Miller, SilverEdge CEO. “Kelly has a vision to expand the SilverEdge brand, attract top-tiered talent, and propel the company forward to our next phase of growth. We are excited to welcome her to the team!”
Douglas has served in numerous Talent Acquisition leadership positions for various markets in both the private and public sectors. Most recently, she served as Director of Talent Acquisition at Trace Systems, a $150M Federal IT services company with 300+ employees. There, she created process and system efficiencies that resulted in a decreased time-to-fill and cost of employee acquisition. Prior to that position, she held Talent Acquisition positions at GDIT/CSRA, The Sales Zone, and Aerotek, where she supported federal, executive, and administrative markets.
“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to work with SilverEdge! I am looking forward to utilizing my experience and applying the knowledge I have learned to continue to build a culture where the employees matter and have a voice. I am looking forward to applying efficiencies to the Talent Acquisition process with innovative solutions and strategies as the company continues to grow,” said Douglas.
About SilverEdge
SilverEdge is a next generation provider of innovative and proprietary cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s seasoned team of cybersecurity experts, software developers and engineers, and intelligence analysts identify tomorrow’s challenges today and work to empower America’s defenders with the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest challenges. SilverEdge is based in Columbia, MD. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com.
