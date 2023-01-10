Request for Information VSP Royalton

Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2000163

TROOPER: Wigglesworth

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2023 08:40 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1957 Thayer Brook Rd, Braintree VT

ACCUSED: Unknown

Vehicle: Older model white compact

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/10/2023 at 08:40 hours, VSP Royalton was dispatched to a report of a suspicious person laying down under vehicles at the above-mentioned address. It is believed the individual was trying to remove the catalytic converter from the vehicle. A neighbor reported the individual was driving a white, older-model compact car, and was wearing a brown jacket. The subject can be seen near the rear passenger side wheel of the truck, in the photo attached. Anyone with information that could help identify the vehicle, or the operator should contact VSP Royalton at 802-234-9933.