Request for Information VSP Royalton
Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2000163
TROOPER: Wigglesworth
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/10/2023 08:40 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1957 Thayer Brook Rd, Braintree VT
ACCUSED: Unknown
Vehicle: Older model white compact
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/10/2023 at 08:40 hours, VSP Royalton was dispatched to a report of a suspicious person laying down under vehicles at the above-mentioned address. It is believed the individual was trying to remove the catalytic converter from the vehicle. A neighbor reported the individual was driving a white, older-model compact car, and was wearing a brown jacket. The subject can be seen near the rear passenger side wheel of the truck, in the photo attached. Anyone with information that could help identify the vehicle, or the operator should contact VSP Royalton at 802-234-9933.