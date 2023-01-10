Updated - Rutland/ Motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4000062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: January 3, 2023, at 1110 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 100 / Leigh Kelly Dr

TOWN: Pittsfield

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Barbara Cobb

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

Update:

On January 6, 2023, Troopers were notified by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that the operator of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington/Pittsfield town line. Troopers along with the Killington Fire Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and White River Valley Ambulance responded to the scene. Investigation showed that Operator #1 was traveling northbound on Vermont Route 100 and lost control of the vehicle due to the icy road conditions. The vehicle went off the roadway and overturned onto its roof. The operator was identified as Barbara Cobb of West Rutland, VT. Cobb was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders. Cobb was then transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she is still listed in critical condition. Killington Auto responded to remove the vehicle from the scene. Troopers were also assisted by Vermont AOT, Killington Police Department, and Vermont DMV Officers. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Hall at the Rutland Barracks.