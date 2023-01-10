Updated - Rutland/ Motor vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4000062
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: January 3, 2023, at 1110 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 100 / Leigh Kelly Dr
TOWN: Pittsfield
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Barbara Cobb
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1998
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
Update:
On January 6, 2023, Troopers were notified by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that the operator of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington/Pittsfield town line. Troopers along with the Killington Fire Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and White River Valley Ambulance responded to the scene. Investigation showed that Operator #1 was traveling northbound on Vermont Route 100 and lost control of the vehicle due to the icy road conditions. The vehicle went off the roadway and overturned onto its roof. The operator was identified as Barbara Cobb of West Rutland, VT. Cobb was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders. Cobb was then transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she is still listed in critical condition. Killington Auto responded to remove the vehicle from the scene. Troopers were also assisted by Vermont AOT, Killington Police Department, and Vermont DMV Officers. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Hall at the Rutland Barracks.