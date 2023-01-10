Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,863 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Attempted Murder for Hire Case

Cleveland, GA (January 10, 2023) - The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia.   

During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that indicated Freddie Warthen, age 31, of Cleveland, attempted to hire someone to kill a former girlfriend. In December of 2022, the GBI was requested to investigate the murder for hire information. During the GBI investigation, Warthen’s attempt to hire someone to kill a former girlfriend was confirmed. Agents also learned that Warthen committed an aggravated assault during a home invasion in November of 2022 when he tried to attack an individual with a knife. The home invasion occurred in the area of Judys Drive and was not previously reported to law enforcement. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Warthen was arrested and charged with criminal solicitation, home invasion in the first degree and aggravated assault.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Enotah Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Attempted Murder for Hire Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.