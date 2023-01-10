LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol stopped a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint north of Laredo, Texas.

On Jan. 9, Border Patrol agents were working at the I-35 checkpoint when a white tractor-trailer approached the primary inspection lane. While agents conducted an immigration inspection of the driver, agents discovered several individuals inside the sleeper area. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection, but the driver attempted to flee the checkpoint. Border Patrol agents stopped the vehicle before it could leave the area. After a thorough search of the vehicle, Border Patrol agents discovered five individuals hiding inside the vehicle.

Record checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally, from Mexico and Honduras. The five subjects were taken into custody and were processed accordingly.

Follow Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum on Twitter at USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.