Museum of Ice Cream Welcomes Erin Levzow as Chief Marketing Officer as Growth Ramps Up
Levzow will oversee MOIC’s marketing strategy to drive brand awareness and revenue as the company expands
We're thrilled to welcome Erin to the Museum of Ice Cream team. We have no doubt that she will help us reach new heights in the world of experiential marketing and drive future success for the brand.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Museum of Ice Cream, founded in 2016 by Figure8, is a global lifestyle brand recognized around the world for its award winning, multi-sensory experiential developments. With locations in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Singapore, and Shanghai, Museum of Ice Cream has attracted millions of visitors and been featured in numerous publications, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes. As Museum of Ice Cream enters a pivotal moment of hyper-growth, the company is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Levzow in a new role as Chief Marketing Officer.
— Maryellis Bunn: founder, Museum of Ice Cream
In this new role, Levzow will be responsible for overseeing Museum of Ice Cream's marketing strategy to drive brand awareness and identify growth opportunities to increase revenue. She will also play a key role in the future expansion of the Figure8 brand, as the company rolls out new concepts and additional locations. "We are thrilled to welcome Erin to the Museum of Ice Cream team," said Maryellis Bunn, founder of Museum of Ice Cream. "Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand. We have no doubt that Erin will help us reach new heights in the world of experiential marketing and drive the success of the Figure8 brand." The Museum of Ice Cream team looks forward to seeing the impact Levzow will have on future success, and the growth of the Figure8 brand.
Levzow brings a wealth of marketing experience, having previously held leadership positions at Caesar's Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Palms Casino Resort, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Freebirds World Burrito, Del Taco and Wingstop Restaurants. In 2020, Levzow was named “CMO of the Year” by Milwaukee Business Journal and has keynoted many industry conferences and summits. She’s been recognized in Brand Innovators list of “40 under 40”, earned their “Top Women in Restaurants” award, and was named one of the “Top 25 Women to Watch in Mobile Marketing” by Mobile Marketer. Recently, Levzow accepted the “AWNewYork Future Is Female” award by Advertising Week, and was named as “MARTECH Leader of the Year” in the Internet Marketing Association’s IMPACT awards.
ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM
Museum of Ice Cream, founded by Figure8, is a global lifestyle brand recognized around the world for designing award winning, multi-sensory experiential developments. MOIC has welcomed millions of visitors to its fully immersive, interactive spaces that create connection through the universal power of ice cream. With locations in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Singapore and Shanghai, Museum of Ice Cream remains a pioneer in the experience-first industry, continuing to develop unique concepts that provoke wonder and creativity. Each inclusive and interactive environment is designed to inspire imagination and play, helping to rediscover the kid in us all.
ABOUT FIGURE8
Figure8 is an experience first company. We create experiums. Places outside of distraction, away from expectation, and beyond inhibition. Spaces to get lost and found. We invite guests to take a moment. To recognize, realize, and reignite relationships with the people and places around them. To experience an experience. Our architect. Our muse. And the potential is limitless.
