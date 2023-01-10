ICARO Announces Advanced Generative AI Platform (ICARO TITAN AI)

ICARO Generative AI Creates Original Multi Language Media at Scale

Imagine a world where generative AI is improving the quality of media while providing greater efficiencies and accuracy of information with real-time editorial content, including video and images.” — Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., an AI Technology Media for Telecom (TMT) company, announces the release of the ICARO TITAN AI media content generation platform. The ICARO content generation AI platform, along with the existing ICARO event discovery platform (CENS - Critical Events Notification System) and ICARO News Studio, provides advanced learning automation processes for discovery, classification, verification and generation of media content that can be consumed within ICARO customer engagement portals. ICARO plans to license the technology directly to customers, both selling AI content with text, images and videos and providing a subscription to improve the effectiveness of existing services by leveraging ICARO TITAN AI platform capabilities.

ICARO generative AI is able to produce both written and video content by analyzing reported events and generating original content using sophisticated AI models. The events are automatically classified for importance, while ICARO AI reviews and summarizes available information on the event and searches for the most appropriate associated visuals. The platform automatically generates draft news articles that include auto-generated titles, summaries, and images.

“Generative AI is the next frontier of artificial intelligence research and development and we are pleased to be part of the wave of new technologies that enable human-level intelligence on practical tasks involved in content generation,” stated Alex Zivkovic, ICARO CIO. “We look forward to further progress in this realm with the goal of providing content teams with tools that enable discovery and publishing of content in the most efficient manner.”

“Imagine a world where generative AI is improving the quality of media while providing greater efficiencies and accuracy of information with real-time editorial content, including video and images,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO. “ICARO TITAN AI uses advanced machine learning to generate high quality content at scale, while providing personalized media experiences.”

ICARO's generative AI automatically scans the generated content for potential fact discrepancies and will provide suggestions for review within ICARO news studio. The content is then made available in a management queue, where editorial teams can provide final editorial touches to the news stories and approve for publishing to the ICARO engagement portal content management system. The content is also summarized into short form that is appropriate for automated slide shows, video generation, and narration. The generated videos can be edited for a different selection of visuals and published to the CMS for further syndication.

About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM, North America and Europe. ICARO™ creates personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Boca Raton, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Rome, São Paulo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.