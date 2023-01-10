Personnel changes in the Sheridan region

Sheridan -

Two familiar faces have assumed new positions in the Sheridan region in the past few weeks.

In mid-October, Tim Thomas was selected to fill the role of Sheridan wildlife coordinator. He replaces Cheyenne Stewart, who transferred to the Jackson wildlife coordinator position this past fall.

Thomas has worked for the Game and Fish Department for 31 years and has been the Sheridan district wildlife biologist since 1997. He began his career with Game and Fish as an education technician, first at Ranch A Fish Hatchery in northeast Wyoming and then at the Sybille Wildlife Research Facility near Laramie.

After receiving a Bachelor's of Science in wildlife biology from the University of Montana, with minors in botany and zoology, he worked with the department’s habitat branch on sheep winter range near Dubois. He then worked on disease issues related to feedgrounds in Pinedale before being appointed as the Saratoga wildlife biologist in 1992 where he worked until transferring to Sheridan.

In his new position, Thomas will oversee Game and Fish wildlife biologist activities for the Sheridan region, which includes three wildlife biologists and a terrestrial habitat biologist position. He began his new duties on Nov. 1, 2022.



Also in mid-October, Dustin Shorma, Dayton game warden, was appointed to the Sheridan region wildlife supervisor position. Shorma replaces Craig Smith, who was promoted to deputy chief of the wildlife division.

After graduating from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management and a minor in geography and recreation, Shorma began his Game and Fish career in spring 1999 working on the large carnivore research crew based in Lander. He then worked as a damage technician in Jackson, then a law enforcement aide in Green River, focusing his time on boating safety and enforcement.

He graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in 2000 and served as the bear management officer and game warden trainee in Jackson and Pinedale until his promotion to Newcastle game warden in fall 2002. He transferred to the west Casper game warden position in 2010 and to the Dayton game warden district in late 2011.

In his new position, Shorma will oversee the wildlife management coordinator, office personnel and district game wardens in the Sheridan region. He began his new duties on Dec. 1.

- WGFD -