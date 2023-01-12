AZ Top Docs Has Reviewed And Approved Nima Salari, MD, FAAOS
Nima Salari, MD, FAAOS of the Desert Institute For Spine Care has been reviewed and approved by AZ Top Docs.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nima Salari of the Desert Institute For Spine Care has been reviewed and approved by AZ Top Docs for 2022. Dr. Salari is a Board Certified, Fellowship Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon with specialized training in the operative and non-operative treatment of pathologic conditions affecting the spine. His expertise in minimally invasive, tissue-sparing approaches allows for the fastest recovery times and minimizes postoperative pain.
Dr. Salari currently specializes in Minimally Invasive (Spine Fusion Surgery), Ultra Minimally Invasive (Endoscopic Spine Surgery), and Fusion-Sparing (Artificial Disc Replacement, Laminectomy/Discectomy, Coflex).
After spending his high school years in Germany, he enrolled in the Bioengineering program at the University of Pittsburgh. A University Scholar and on the Dean’s List, he graduated summa cum laude with honors in 2003. He then received his M.D. degree from Temple University, and earned membership in the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) Honor Society in 2006. Dr. Salari completed his Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at the renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital in 2012. He then went on to complete a fellowship dedicated to spine surgery at Stanford University.
He has published numerous articles and book chapters on the topic of minimally invasive surgery and teaches at national and international courses in the latest laser-assisted endoscopic techniques and image-guided surgeries.
Dr. Salari is actively involved in the design of medical instruments, clinical research studies for improvement of surgical outcomes, and clinical trials for evaluation and approval of medical devices under stringent FDA guidelines.
To learn more about Dr. Salari, please visit: https://aztopdocs.com/doctors/drnimasalari/
---
About Us
AZ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Arizona online in an easy to use format. AZ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
AZ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, e-mail us at info@AZTopDocs.com and/or visit www.AZTopDocs.com.
Marissa Pane
AZ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram