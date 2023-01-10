Ohio Honors Local Partners Creating Important Business-Education Connections Benefitting Students

Release date: 1/10/2023

State leaders recognize Business Advisory Councils for building strong partnerships that help Ohio students learn professional skills for future careers.

Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Ohio's 2023 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils . The 26 Business Advisory Councils being honored demonstrate excellence developing professional skills for the future, building partnerships and coordinating experiences, which contribute to preparing students for success.

The awards recognize educators, business partners, staff, schools, businesses, educational service centers, joint vocational school districts and communities who come together to create dynamic, career-focused learning environments for students.

“Every career is rooted in foundational skills and experiences,” Lt. Governor Husted said. “Business and education partnerships add to each of these so students are ready for in-demand opportunities both now and in the future. These Business Advisory Councils continue to be great examples of how local partnerships benefit our school communities and Ohio’s workforce.”

“When students graduate, we want to make sure they carry with them a portfolio of knowledge, skills and real-world learning,” Interim Superintendent Siddens said. “Business Advisory Councils continue to add meaningful, dynamic and collaborative connections for students throughout the preK-12 experience that will benefit them now and in their future careers.”

Ohio is proud to be home to more than 120 Business Advisory Councils that engage with schools and collaborate about business and workforce needs, as well as educational programming that responds to those needs. To highlight the work of these councils, the Ohio Department of Education, in partnership with the Ohio Business Roundtable, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, Ohio Excels, Ohio Restaurant Association and Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, developed Ohio's Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils.

To learn more about the work of Business Advisory Council, visit the Business Advisory Councils webpage.



Business Advisory Council Excellence Award:

Montgomery County Educational Service Center

Noble Local Schools

Columbiana County Educational Service Center

Educational Service Center of Central Ohio

Montgomery County Educational Service Center

Noble Local Schools

North Point Educational Service Center

Auglaize-Mercer Educational Service Center

Building Bridges to Careers

Cincinnati Public Schools

East Central Ohio Educational Service Center

Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio

Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio

Goshen Local Schools

Marion Area Workforce Acceleration Collaborative

Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center

New Lexington City Schools

Perry Local Schools

Piqua City Schools

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center

Tri-County Educational Service Center

Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center

Brown County Educational Service Center

Fairfield County Educational Service Center

Knox County Educational Service Center

Loveland City Schools

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers

###