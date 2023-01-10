Shepherd Search Group Acquires The Joel Paul Group
Shepherd will take the Joel Paul Group beyond executive search and into interim staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, organizational management, training & performance as well as HR solutions."BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shepherd Search Group Acquires The Joel Paul Group
— Willie Hochman
Shepherd Search Group, a national executive search & recruitment firm, has expanded its nonprofit division with the recent acquisition of The Joel Paul Group. Shepherd Search is an affiliate of Merraine Social Services ®.
This partnership brings together the niche focus and more than thirty-six years of experience from Joel Paul Group, with the extensive Talent Solutions offering and global reach of Shepherd Search Group.
Willie Hochman - President & CEO of The Joel Paul Group and Joel Paul – Founder will remain with the firm in their current roles. Willie will also serve as Group President for Shepherd’s nonprofit division.
Joel Paul Group has a rich history and reputation in the nonprofit sector. Since 1986, the firm has focused on all areas of the nonprofit sector. Their efforts have resulted in a reputation for excellence known by educational, health, community service, religious and volunteer organizations all over the country.
The synergy of these two firms will enable Shepherd Search Group to continue to grow their nonprofit business, an area of rapid growth for the company. According to David Gantshar, President & CEO: “Over the last decade, Shepherd has acquired twelve of the strongest niche firms in the business. By adding Joel Paul Group to our all-star team of recruitment firms, Shepherd will continue to grow as a market leader in each of our specialized disciplines.”
Willie Hochman, President & CEO of The Joel Paul Group had this to add: “Shepherd’s culture and their diverse portfolio of services fit very well with the needs of our client base. Shepherd will take the Joel Paul Group beyond executive search and into interim staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, organizational management, training & performance coaching as well as HR solutions. We see this as a huge step forward in the evolution of our firm and it will allow us to meet the increasing demands of our clients without missing a beat.”
As a result of this transaction, The Joel Paul Group will move their corporate headquarters from Boca Raton to Port St. Lucie where Shepherd Search Group is expanding their corporate office. On a combined basis, the firm will be one of the largest providers of recruitment & Talent Solutions to nonprofit organizations across the country.
About Shepherd Search Group®:
Shepherd Search Group® is an executive search & recruitment firm providing leaders for more than fifteen industries. Shepherd has seven distinct service lines: Executive Search & Recruitment, Interim Staffing, RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing), Organizational Development & Effectiveness, Training & Performance Coaching, HR Solutions and a suite of on-site services. Shepherd has placed the very best industry talent at regional, national and global organizations for more than 30 years.
