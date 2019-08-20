Shepherd Search Group Appears on Inc. 1000 for Second Time in Three Years

Shepherd Search Group Ranked #813 on Inc 5000 for 2019

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. Magazine Again Lists Shepherd Search Group on the Inc. 1000 of America’s Fastest-Growing Privately Held CompaniesShepherd SearchSearch Ranks #813 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 526%Shepherd Search Grouphas once again been included in the prestigious Inc. 5000 (2017; 2019) as one of the fastest growing, privately-held companies in the USA. In 2017, Shepherd Search Group ranked #701. In 2019, Shepherd ranked #813, appearing on the Inc. list for the second time in the last three years.Shepherd also attained recognition as the 17th fastest growing Human Resources firm in the United States. The San Diego Business Journal & News also named Shepherd Search Group as both one of the top executive search & recruiting firms, as well as one of the top interim staffing firms for the sixth consecutive year.From California to Kuwait, Shepherd Search Group continues to expand its global footprint, with clients in more countries than ever. Shepherd has offices in 16 cities across three countries, and a work force that spans 6 decades and more than a dozen industries.According to David Gantshar – President & CEO, “We’re very pleased to be recognized by the team at Inc. Magazine for once again distinguishing ourselves as a talent acquisition and HR solutions firm focused on rapid-fire results, discretion and superior candidate selection. It’s never easy to achieve this kind of growth, but to do it twice in a three-year period is a tribute to the passion and niche market expertise our team has shown. In the last twelve months our workforce has grown by close to 60% as we’ve opened additional offices in St. Louis, Cleveland, Chapel Hill, Chicago and Cape Cod. Shepherd is focused on achieving similar results as we move into 2020 through the launching of new services such as Shepherd On-Site. In addition, our growth strategy is focused on both organic expansion as well as the continued acquisition of executive search and interim staffing firms that complement our focus.”For more information, please contact:David Gantshar, President & CEOShepherd Search Group Inc.845.290.1900 – info@shepherdsg.comNew York | San Diego | Port St Lucie | Denver | St Louis | Philadelphia | Morgantown | Cleveland | Green Bay |Ft Lauderdale | Sacramento | Chapel Hill | Chicago | Boston | Teays Valley | Manchester (UK) | Middle EastAbout Shepherd Search Group: Shepherd Search Groupis an executive search & recruitment firm providing leaders for a growing umbrella of industries, including: Accounting & Finance, Construction, Dermatology & Aesthetics, Engineering, Financial Technology, Healthcare, Industrial Equipment, Manufacturing, Optics & Photonics, Pharmaceutical, Regulatory Affairs, Scientific Instrumentation, Tax and Wastewater. We have four distinct service lines: Executive Search & Recruitment, Interim Staffing, RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) and HR Solutions. We have placed the very best industry talent at regional, national, and global corporations for over 35 years. www.ShepherdSearchGroup.com

Meet Shepherd Search Group



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.