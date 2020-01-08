Shepherd Search Group Acquires Management Recruiters of Woodbury

Shepherd Search Group®, a global executive search & recruitment firm, is excited to announce that it has acquired Management Recruiters of Woodbury

SYOSSET, NEW YORK, USA, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press ReleaseFor Immediate ReleaseContact: Jonathan Gordon, Advertising & PR Liaison – e:jgordon@shepherdsg.com Shepherd Search Group Acquires Management Recruiters of WoodburyLong Island, NYC (January 7th, 2020): Shepherd Search Group, a global executive search recruitment firm, is excited to announce that it has acquired Management Recruiters of Woodbury, joining illustrious Shepherd brands such as Merraine Group, Money Tech Search, Dermatology Recruiters, Optics Search Group, JS3, HRselect and Shepherd Regulatory Search.Bill Jose, Founder and Bob Jenkins, Managing Partner, have led Management Recruiters of Woodbury for the past 15+ years. Throughout the firm’s 42 year history, MR Woodbury has successfully served a range of organizations from globally-renowned companies to smaller, entrepreneurial businesses; helping to identify leadership and staffing talent that has had a long-term organizational impact.Bob Jenkins said of the acquisition, “With almost 7,000 leadership positions filled and a 94% fulfillment ratio, Management Recruiters of Woodbury has built a foundation over four decades that is the envy of the industry. As we evaluated our options for the future, the most exciting opportunity by far was the opportunity to join forces with Shepherd Search Group. Our industries, our people, our locations and our passion complement one another and as we enter a new decade we could not pass up the chance to partner with a global talent acquisition firm such as Shepherd.”David Gantshar, President & CEO of Shepherd Search Group had this to add, “During the last seven years, Shepherd Search Group’s acquisition strategy has allowed us to acquire some of the finest executive search, recruitment and interim staffing brands in the industry. MR of Woodbury is a high-touch, client focused organization that fits under our umbrella of HR services very well. We’re thrilled to be able to offer so many additional services to Woodbury’s clients and excited that Bob and his entire team will remain with Shepherd as we continue to build the very best executive search firm on the planet.”This acquisition adds a cadre of high-tenured recruiting talent and expands Shepherd Search Group's reach to include the Medical Device, Supply Chain, IT and Accounting & Finance sectors while also strengthening Shepherd’s Regulatory division.For more information, please contact:David Gantshar, President & CEOShepherd Search Group#845.290.1900 info@shepherdsg.com# # #About Shepherd Search GroupShepherd Search Groupis an executive search & recruitment firm providing leaders for the Life Sciences, Engineering and Financial Service disciplines. With four distinct service lines: Executive Search & Recruitment, Interim Staffing, RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) and HR Solutions, Shepherd Search Group can be found in fifteen cities on three continents. Shepherd has placed the very best industry talent at regional, national and global corporations for almost 30 years.To learn more about Shepherd Search Group: Click Here



