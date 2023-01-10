EPIC’s Transportation & Logistics Practice Launches AI-Enabled QuickContract™ Technology & Risk Management Solution
EPIC couldn’t be more excited about our new partnership with LegalSifter and Transaction Expeditors”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has launched its AI-enabled QuickContract™ solution that allows EPIC’s transportation & logistics clients to quickly identify and manage insurable risks in commercial contracts. EPIC’s QuickContract solution is initially being offered to its transportation & logistics clients, who can choose from different packages that best meet the needs of their business. The program delivers a comprehensive, integrated, cost-effective solution that helps create client awareness of key risks in transportation contracts and other “business-as-usual” contracts, as well as helping clients understand & purchase the right policies & limits working with their trusted insurance professional.
In partnership with LegalSifter® and Transaction Expeditors, LLC, EPIC developed its QuickContract program to leverage artificial intelligence and human expertise to quickly identify risk in some of the most commonly negotiated transportation agreements, including Broker-Shipper, Broker-Carrier, and Shipper-Carrier Agreements. The software has been configured to offer proprietary tips and guidance from EPIC to their clients related to key insurability and indemnification provisions that lurk in contracts.
“EPIC couldn’t be more excited about our new partnership and service offering. The QuickContract program helps clients focus on risk reduction and provides general information about insurance that drives success and better results for them,” says Philip DiChiara, Global Transportation & Logistics Practice Leader at EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants.
"I am extremely excited for LegalSifter to be part of launching the EPIC QuickContract program. LegalSifter dedicates itself to advancing artificial intelligence that makes contracts easier to read, negotiate, and organize. This program is a significant step forward in LegalSifter's mission to bring affordable legal services to the world and we are honored to be partnered with EPIC and Transaction Expeditors," says Kevin Miller, CEO of LegalSifter.
“Transaction Expeditors and LegalSifter are equally thrilled to add EPIC as their newest transportation insurance partner,” says Michael Case, CEO at Transaction Expeditors. “The QuickContract program offers technology and transportation contract expertise that is being embraced throughout the insurance industry.” EPIC expects it will expand its QuickContract offering to clients in other industries they serve in the near future.
About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants
EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,800 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. For more information, visit www.epicbrokers.com.
About LegalSifter
LegalSifter is a contracts-focused software and service company dedicated to bringing affordable legal services to the world by empowering people with artificial intelligence and human expertise. Our products help people negotiate contracts and organize documents faster, safer, and more affordably.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter offers its software and service products to thousands of people and partners in 18 countries. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com.
About Transaction Expeditors
Transaction Expeditors, LLC is an Alternative Legal Service Provider, owned by Frost Brown Todd, LLC, a full-service law firm. We routinely work with major players in the transportation, supply chain & logistics industry, insurance companies, insurance brokers, and other organizations looking to improve their contract review process. For more information, visit www.transactionexp.com.
