Commercial Restoration Company Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team

Cacy Saffery, AIC, CPCU join CRC leadership team as Vice President.

Plans to Accelerate Growth and Expansion in South Central U.S.

CENTENNIAL, CO, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, is pleased to announce the expansion of their leadership team. CRC welcomes Cacy Saffery, AIC, CPCU to the position of Vice President where he will be responsible for growing the South Central region of the United States with an initial focus on Texas.

An accomplished and respected industry veteran, Cacy brings more than 30 years of field experience consulting on, adjusting, and rebuilding damaged industrial and commercial properties. He has a proven track record of developing talent, implementing innovative solutions and process improvements, and scaling businesses.

“Bringing Cacy on board in this new role with CRC aligns well with our overall growth strategy,” said Bill Sutter, Founder, and CEO of Commercial Restoration Company. “He is the right leader to develop this region and will be an important catalyst in CRC’s growth.”

Cacy joins CRC from RMC Group where he was Vice President, Operations. In his near decade with RMC Group, he was instrumental in growing the organization by leading myriad key initiatives including leadership development, talent acquisition, and process improvements.

“Cacy is an inspiring leader. His demonstrated commitment to the success of his colleagues, partners, and clients along with his extensive industry background and strong leadership skills make him an ideal choice to accelerate our growth in Texas and beyond,” added Chuck Borden, President of Commercial Restoration Company. “He is an outstanding addition to our leadership team, and we’re thrilled to have Cacy on board.”

“CRC has built a solid foundation and I’ve seen their tremendous growth over the past couple of years. They are well-positioned to expand their presence in this market,” said Cacy Saffery, AIC, CPCU, Vice President of Commercial Restoration Company. “I’m excited to join this talented group and look forward to leveraging my experience to develop the South Central region.”

Cacy received a B.A. from Texas Tech University, is Xactimate certified, and holds both Associate in Claims (AIC) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations.

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company is a leading national provider of restoration and reconstruction services. CRC helps companies of every size and industry prepare for and recover from major property damage. From fires to floods to hail to hurricanes, we’ve seen and responded to it all. When you work with CRC, you know you’re getting quality work that’s done right. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.