FabSoft’s DeskConnect is Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
DeskConnect is an Intelligent Document Capture Solution that recently joined the comprehensive app marketplace.MONTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FabSoft is excited to announce that the industry-leading solution, DeskConnect, can now be sourced, tested, purchased, and deployed through the premier software destination, Azure Marketplace. With this expansion, FabSoft is poised to support more businesses in improving document workflows and significantly reducing operating costs.
Many businesses can benefit from FabSoft’s DeskConnect solution, particularly those that handle large volumes of medical, insurance, and business forms. Too commonly, companies have to follow a five-step process to submit documents from the desktop to Microsoft and other products such as One Drive, SharePoint, and Power apps. In a traditional approach, a user must print to the Windows PDF printer, name and save the file to a folder, locate the file, drag the document into the destination, and manually enter the document information. This lengthy, manual process hinders productivity, increases the risks of errors, and raises operation costs.
Instead, enterprises can use DeskConnect, an Intelligent Document Capture Solution, to automatically connect documents to digital workflows. Using a combination of technology including Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), DeskConnect automatically captures document information, enables users to modify documents in native systems, extracts and classifies the document and content, distributes the content to multiple destinations, and connects to systems that manage document outputs.
To implement DeskConnect, a company only needs to install the solution on the workstation. No requirements, servers, or clouds are necessary. Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, the solution is available as a free trial followed by a cost-effective subscription plan.
About the Company:
FabSoft has been in the document management business for over 30 years, helping companies of all sizes automate their workflows, maximize productivity, and greatly reduce operating costs. The Fab-Connect Suite delivers practical, cost-effective software solutions that intelligently capture and distribute transactional documents across businesses in many different industries. With over 250,000 successful installations, FabSoft solutions have been implemented into the daily operations of many prominent companies worldwide.
