New Haven Barracks / Prohibited Conduct - Two Counts

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001723

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Prohibited Conduct (Two Counts)

ACCUSED: Joseph Craig

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 6, 2022, a female victim disclosed to the Vermont State Police that she was touched in a sexual manner by Joseph Craig. The case was assigned to the Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigations. On January 4, 2023, Joseph Craig was issued a criminal citation for the crime of Prohibited Conduct (two counts). Joseph Craig was ordered to appear before a judicial Officer at the Superior Court of Vermont, Criminal Division, Addison, on January 23, 2023, at 1230 hrs.

LODGED - no

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: No. Released on citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: January 23, 2023 at 1230 hrs.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.