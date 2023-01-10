New Haven Barracks / Prohibited Conduct - Two Counts
CASE#: 22B5001723
TROOPER: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Prohibited Conduct (Two Counts)
ACCUSED: Joseph Craig
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 6, 2022, a female victim disclosed to the Vermont State Police that she was touched in a sexual manner by Joseph Craig. The case was assigned to the Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigations. On January 4, 2023, Joseph Craig was issued a criminal citation for the crime of Prohibited Conduct (two counts). Joseph Craig was ordered to appear before a judicial Officer at the Superior Court of Vermont, Criminal Division, Addison, on January 23, 2023, at 1230 hrs.
LODGED - no
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: No. Released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: January 23, 2023 at 1230 hrs.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.